Jennifer Lopez Transforms Into 'Like a Virgin'-Era Madonna for Halloween

Jennifer Lopez did her best Madonna impression for Halloween 2020. The Hustlers star wore the iconic VMAs getup Madonna wore for her "Like a Virgin" performance in 1984. According to Billboard, Lopez had her hair in blonde waves like the Material Girl, pearl necklace, revealing lingerie covered by a tulle skirt with white hearts.

JLo also sported the "Boy Toy" belt and white fingerless gloves to top off the outfit. Much like Madonna transformed over the years, Lopez changed back to 1984 this time. In the next few years, maybe she can pull out some of Madonna's later looks.

Lopez posted several photos from the night, with fiance Alex Rodriguez accompanying her as another '80s star in Bruce Springsteen. He was decked out with the headband, denim vest and blue-collar swag that highlighted The Boss' "Born in The USA" video. Both seemed to have a wonderful time at the party with other friends and family. It also shows that those with the ability made the best of their Halloween despite the pandemic.

Nick Silva was also in attendance, former White Sox pitcher and A-Rod's nephew, dressed as a more modern music superstar in Bad Bunny. Another photo showed Lopez sitting with other partygoers dressed as Elvis, LL Cool J, and what seems to be the Chiquita Banana mascot. All glorious and all are having a good time.

Halloween is the beginning of the cap on a memorable 2020 for Lopez. She took the stage at the Super Bowl alongside Shakira, delivering one of the best performances in recent memory. She has also grown closer with future hubby Rodriguez, with both acting like school kids together and growing closer. Despite the pandemic ruining their wedding plans, they are still chugging along and seem happier than ever.

While the couple fell short in their bid to buy the New York Mets, they seem content to be together and work on other ventures. It's hard to deny they've tried to live their best lives throughout the year, flying in the face of the terrible time it has been for some.