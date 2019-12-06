Jennifer Lopez Teases ‘Some Great Guests’ Will Join Her for Super Bowl Halftime Show With Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020, and Lopez shared a major detail about the upcoming performance during a stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. Explaining that halftime total takes exactly 29 minutes between setting up the stage, the performance and breaking down the stage, Lopez said that she and Shakira will have around 12 to 14 minutes to each perform, and along the way fans can expect some surprises!

“We’re probably gonna split that between us and then have some great guests, hopefully, and things like that,” Lopez said, later adding that they’re “gonna bring that flavor. It’s gonna be good.”

She added that the show is already sneaking up and will be here faster than it seems. “We have Christmas, and you’re back in January and it’s literally February second,” she said. “It’s gonna happen quickly, I feel like.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this week, Lopez revealed that she and Shakira are starting preparations for their big gig and “still have to develop it a little bit more.”

“I don’t have that much time,” she said. “We’re starting.”

“For me, I’m obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it’s also about having fun,” the 50-year-old continued. “Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening.”

The performance will take place on Shakira’s 43rd birthday, and the Colombian singer told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show that the job is one she’s been waiting to land. “It’s gonna be on my birthday!” she said. “I’ve always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry.”

“It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people,” Shakira continued. “Just a small party, it’s surreal, actually.”

The Grammy winner added that she was excited to learn that she would be sharing the stage with Lopez because of what both of their careers represent.

“I feel that’s gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream,” Shakira explained. “I think this is gonna be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry.”

