Jennifer Lopez Makes Super Bowl Halftime Show Promise to Fans

Jennifer Lopez is promising an “explosion of fun” when she takes the stage at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in February. After the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the Hustlers star and Shakira will be 2020’s performers, the singing power duo appeared in a taped segment during Thursday Night Football, where they opened up about what fans can expect.

“This is gonna be so much fun! She’s such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing,” Lopez said of Shakira. “There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night. It’s going to be an exciting show.”

“That’s what you can expect,” Lopez continued, according to PEOPLE. “When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!”

However, the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker warned Lopez not to give away too many details, stating, “Don’t spoil the surprise!”

“No none of the surprises!” Lopez agreed. “It’s going to be the best super bowl ever! See you in Miami, mwah!”

The two stars, who have scored international hits in both English and Spanish, first teased their collaboration for the big game Thursday afternoon, sharing a cropped photo of the other subtly bearing the Pepsi logo.

Just minutes later, the NFL confirmed them to be performers for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. To make the announcement, the official NFL Twitter account shared a full-sized photo of the singers donned in gold and black outfits as they stand side-by-side, the official logo for the halftime performance in front of them.

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the most iconic and anticipated music performances of the year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the stage,” Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Marketing, Pepsi, said of the announcement. “These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”

Lopez and Shakira’s February performance will follow on the heels of recent Halftime Show performers Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the first Super Bowl there since 2010 and will air on Fox.