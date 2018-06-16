Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Sizzling Thigh-High Slit Dress

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to wearing stunning, sleek outfits when she’s performing or simply out and about, and her latest fashion choice was no exception.

Lopez posted a photo of herself in a low-cut black leather dress with thigh-high slits and matching heels to her Instagram Story on Friday, with the caption “About last night.”

Then in a big shift in tone, the World of Dance judge’s next post showed her laying in bed with her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, along with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Ella.

And.. good morning,” Lopez wrote, tying it back to her previous photo.

Lopez first began dating the retired New York Yankee in February 2017. During an interview on the TODAY Show on Monday, she addressed the ongoing rumors of a potential engagement, saying the two are taking their time.

“I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past and … we’re mature now. We’re grown ups and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace,” Lopez said. “And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”

The “El Anillo” singer gave a similar answer in an interview with Beats’ 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music in April.

“We’re good right now,” she said. “I’m not trying to rush into anything, I’ve done that before, to no avail. I’m a little bit more grown up now and I like to let things take their natural course. We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time and our kids love each other.”

Rodriguez responded to the comments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, agreeing with her and saying the two are more focused on their children.

“We’re raising our children… there’s four of them, and that’s what we strive to do every day,” Rodriguez said. “For us, it’s all about the kids.”

The second season of Lopez’s dance competition show World of Dance returned with its second season on May 29. Lopez serves as executive producer and is on a judges panel with singer Ne-Yo and dancer Derek Hough.

She explained why she chose to become a judge again after her stint on American Idol in a recent interview with Gold Derby.

“I didn’t want to go back into judging so quickly,” Lopez said. “I had my series [Shades of Blue] and I had some movies that were coming up. I had my Vegas residency, so there was a lot going on. But it’s my show, and I want it to be the best it can be. I felt like, you know what? I have to do it.”