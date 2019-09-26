Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Joint Super Bowl Halftime Photo Posted by NFL

It was recently announced that Jennifer Lopez will be doing the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and now the NFL has posted a and joint photo of the singer with fellow pop star Shakira to promote the big news. The halftime show will be sponsored by Pepsi, and will likely feature both superstars belting out their most iconic tunes. Fans are already going crazy over the announcement, with one tweeting, “OMG, LATIN POWER IS COMINGGG.”

“OMFG WE WILL BE WATCHING N!!!” another fan exclaimed, while someone else tweeted, “It’s gonna be a serve.”

“First time I will watch the Halftime show since Lady Gaga’s” one other Twitter user commented.

PLEASE….POR FAVOR….We need more time for this show. At least 20 minutes. YOU CAN DO THAT, RIGHT? — Canal Unboxing Pop (@UnboxingPop2) September 26, 2019

In a press release statement regarding the big announcement, Adam Harter — Senior Vice President, Sports, Media and Entertainment, PepsiCo — said, “We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our longstanding partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together.”

“It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible,” he then added.

“Throughout the years, Pepsi has had a strong heritage in music, working with a range of artists from Britney Spears to Ray Charles to Beyoncé. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the most iconic and anticipated music performances of the year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the stage,” added Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Marketing, Pepsi.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Kaplan went on to say.

While many have expressed excitement over the Halftime Show announcement, there are some who were hoping for a different direction for the show this year.

“Yo why can’t we get a metal band or something for a halftime show?” one person asked, then adding, “This is a sport about ramming into each other and we get these 2 for a halftime show? The hell?”

Overwhelmingly, however, most seem to be happy with the choice for Halftime entertainers.