Jennifer Lopez Busts out Sequined Thong During Times 100 Gala Show

During her performance at the TIME 100 gala, Jennifer Lopez stunned fans by busting out a sequined thong.

In addition to clips of the performance that made it onto social media, The Daily Mail shared some photos of Lopez in the outfit, with the sparkling bottoms over top of a nude-colored bodysuit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outfit also featured a sequined bra-style top as well, and a matching pair of high heels, which she wore while dancing up a storm on stage and driving the crowd wild.

Lopez may have more time for stage performing in the coming months, as it was recently announced that her TV series Shades of Blue would be ending with the upcoming third season.

According to The Daily Mail, the series will begin airing its final 10-episode season June 17 on NBC.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said in a statement.

“Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman,” she added. “It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful.”

“We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled,” Lopez’s statement continued. “I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

In addition to Lopez, Shades of Blue also stars Ray Liotta, Drea de Matteo, Warren Kole, and Dayo Okeniyi, among others.

The overarching story focuses on Lopez’s character Harlee Santos, “a single-mother and NYPD Detective who is forced to work for the FBI’s anti-corruption task force, while dealing with her own financial and family problems.”

Lopez has been very busy lately, which could have something to do with Shades of Blue is ending. In addition to her commitments on Shades of Blue, she is also a judge on World of Dance, a dance competition series hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum.

She is also an executive producer of both Shades of Blue as well as the reality series.

On top of all that, she also has her residency in Las Vegas, which is a series of performances she’s contracted to put on, and also recently revealed that she has a new album in the works.

No word on when Shades of Blue will finale, but it will potentially be sometime before the fall TV season kicks off.