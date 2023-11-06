'The Bear' Season 3 Fate Revealed at Hulu

The fate of The Bear Season 3 at Hulu has officially been revealed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit FX on Hulu series will return. At this time, the show is scheduled to return sometime in 2024.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said FX entertainment president Nick Grad. "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

The Bear follows White's character Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, "a young chef from the fine dining world" who "comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family." A synopsis of the show continues, "A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family."

In a previous interview with Vulture, White spoke about what he drew him to The Bear, and more specifically to Carmy as a character. "I knew immediately how much I cared for Carmy and how much my heart really hurt for Carmy, and I don't think I knew exactly why yet," he explained. "In retrospect, it's because I saw this lonely man whose identity was so wrapped up in this thing, and if he didn't get it, he really felt like he was going to die. That was something accessible to me."

He added, "I'm older now, and my life's gotten bigger and better. [Pauses.] But there was a time as an actor, a young actor, that I felt very wrapped up in my profession. If I wasn't succeeding, or I wasn't getting everything I wanted, it was like the end of the world. That's a sad existence, if you can't find joy outside of your profession. That clicked with me early on and helped me get into it." All episodes of The Bear Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Hulu.