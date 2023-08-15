Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup-Free in New Video

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her bare beauty by going makeup-free in a new social media video. On Instagram, the singer shared a clip of her daily skincare routine and commented that "this is 54,' a reference to her recent birthday as well as her 2002 album This Is Me...Then. "No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty," the JLo Beauty founder wrote in the post's caption.

"I just had a birthday...and I feel better than ever!" Lopez said while beginning her routine. "I'm getting ready. Me, bare-faced, with no make-up and my JLo beauty products that I use every day," she continued. "Here, for anybody who's like 'JLo doesn't use her own products on her skin...' I call bull---- on you right now." Lopez later said, "I've been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age." In the end, she waved and said, "There's no filters and no retouching on this video. Look at that! Bye, I love you."

Just last month, Lopez celebrated her 54th birthday by dancing on tables. The actress took to Instagram to share some pictures from her birthday party, one of which showed her having the time of her life while up on a table in a backless gown. Other photos showed close-ups of her sequined dress and a panther print bikini.

"Birthday mood...all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play," Lopez wrote in the post's caption, then adding that a "Birthday Edition" of her On The JLo blog would be "coming soon." Many of the actress' fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "You are such a queen, your look, the way your make-up is done, and how you treat your men. 1st class all the way. J-Lo forever." Someone else added, "She looks impressively spectacular, happy birthday, blessings to dear Jennifer López."

The birthday post came about a week after Lopez and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Lopez and Affleck dated in the early '00s but split in 2004 due to unwanted attention from the paparazzi. They began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their I Do's in two separate ceremonies over Summer 2022.