Jennifer Lopez Cancels All Upcoming Media Appearances

Jennifer Lopez is putting all of her energy and resources into helping to deal with the ongoing fallout of the L.A. wildfires. The Selena star was scheduled for a week of press in New York City this week with appearances on Today and The Tonight Show, but she’s canceled all of her upcoming media events as parts of L.A. remain on fire.

A source tells PEOPLE the Unstoppable star is dedicated to standing in solidarity with her neighbors. “It’s important to her to focus on supporting the community of Los Angeles during this very difficult time,” the insider says.

Her decision comes three days after the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Unstoppable was canceled due to fire and wind activity in the city. The event at the DGA Theater was canceled “in light of today’s safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles,” a statement to PEOPLE revealed. “As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority,” the statement continued. “Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe.”

Lopez has been having major changes in her life as of lately. After officially filing for divorce in August 2024 from Ben Affleck, reports surfaced immediately after the New Year that the exes have come to a divorce settlement.

Lopez will legally drop Affleck from her name. Neither will have to pay spousal support to one another. Both parties will keep all individual income and assets earned in their brief marriage. The only thing they’d have to split are any profits from the sale of their $61 million mansion.

Lopez is reportedly excited about the future, choosing to focus on her career and teenage twins. After four divorces, she’s admitted it may be time for her to take a break from the love department and channel her energy elsewhere.