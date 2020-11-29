Jennifer Lopez Rocks out With Daughters in Adorable Dance Video

✖

Jennifer Lopez had a fun Thanksgiving with her fiance Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, based on a fun dance Instagram Live video she shared with fans this week. Lopez was joined by Natasha Rodriguez, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12, as she danced to her new song "In The Morning" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Body." Lopez released "In the Morning" on Friday, accompanied by a nude photo cover for the single.

As Lopez and Rodriguez's daughters danced to the two songs, Lopez's 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Antony, could be seen joining in at one point, notes HollywoodLife. Lopez also shared a clip from the Instagram Live session on her profile, showing Rodriguez joining in on the fun. "ICYMI ... our Lil [In The Morning] virtual dance party was [fire]," Lopez wrote. "I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

While fans loved seeing this fun look at the lives of Rodriguez and Lopez at home, the couple was criticized for traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday. On Monday, Rodriguez shared a photo of Lopez on their private jet. "We have so much to be grateful for and are excited to be heading home to spend time with family. What are your holiday plans?" Rodriguez asked.

Most fans answered that question by pointing out they were staying home for Thanksgiving and could not travel to be with their families because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Hmm let see... stay home lol can’t visit family due to the pandemic," one person wrote. "Stayin home in my bubble away FROM all our kids n grandkids," another wrote. "[Must] be nice to travel. Most of us don’t have that luxury," another Instagram user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez Source (@jlo.source)

On Sunday night, Lopez performed "Pa Ti" and "Lonely" with Maluma at the American Music Awards. This performance irked some viewers, who thought her performance looked very similar to Beyonce's performance of "Drunk in Love" at the 2014 Grammys. Lopez danced with a chair in black, blue, and red lighting, similar to Beyonce's 2014 routine, notes E! News. "J. Lo copied Beyoncé's 2013 AMAs performance and no one can tell me otherwise. She did the hairstyle, the poses, the outfit, the attitude," one viewer tweeted. "Hell, she even did that pre-recorded live s— too. I'm sorry but Queen B has to sue."