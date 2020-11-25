Jennifer Lopez Bares All in Steamy Nude Cover Art for New Single

✖

Jennifer Lopez is looking as good as ever at the age of 51 and she's showing fans by rocking her birthday suit on the cover of her new single. Lopez showed off her in-shape physique as she bares it all in the steamy photo. "Surprise! Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning [emoji] Single drops Friday," she wrote as she tagged two people for photo credit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Naturally, fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling photo with one writing, "If this doesn't break the internet nothing will!!!!!! WOW!!!!!! Can't wait for the single and the beauty drop!!" Someone else said, "Power. Beauty. Strength. Woman." Another Instagram user wrote, "Goals and respect for life. So many years have gone by and yet, here you are continuing to be better every year. That's inspiring!"

On Sunday, at the American Music Awards, Lopez dropped jaws once again as she was captured flaunting a sleek silver outfit with a plunging neckline. It didn't take long for the entertainer to capture everyone's attention with her latest award show look. She also shared a few photos ahead of the event on her Instagram, even garnering a quick comment from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. The "Pa Ti" singer wrote, "AMAs vibe check. Let's gooooo!" Lopez took to the stage that evening for a performance. Other performers of the night included Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Shawn Mendes and Katy Perry.

However, being such a show-stopper is something Lopez has been doing all year, starting with the Super Bowl. The mom-of-two graced the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime show with Shakira and fans were left floored after their performance. Showing fans that at 50-years-old Lopez is better than ever, it was almost too much for people to handle. Her performance followed the premiere of her film Hustlers, which also caught massive amounts of attention.

Not only has she been garnering much attention for her work both on the stage and on the big screen, she also got engaged. She and Rodriguez were suppose to say "I do" over the summer, but unfortunately they had to postpone their special plans due to the pandemic. While there is not date set yet for them to walk down the aisle, Lopez is keeping a positive attitude about the situation and simply enjoying time with family in the meantime.