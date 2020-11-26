Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Slammed for Thanksgiving Post From Private Jet

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have found themselves in the midst of controversy after jet setting across the sky amid the Thanksgiving holiday. As people across the country make numerous changes to their annual celebrations, Rodriguez on Monday took to Instagram to show off the fancy way he and his fiancé were traveling to be with family.

Writing, "lady is definitely ready for [Thanksgiving]," the image showed Lopez lounging on a luxurious private jet as, according to Page Six, the couple traveled home to Miami from New York. Rodriguez said that he and Lopez "have so much to be grateful for and are excited to be heading home to spend time with family." His question of "What are your holiday plans?" was immediately met with backlash, however.

The post irked many who saw it, with some claiming that it was "tone-deaf." The couple’s holiday trip comes amid the economic fallout prompted by the pandemic, which has left thousands flocking to food banks for assistance. It also comes as cases surge across the country, deaths surpassing 260,000. Headed into the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as other health experts, urged Americans to stay home and celebrate only with those in their households, fearing that traditional Thanksgiving gatherings will only exacerbate the crisis.

After seeing Rodriguez's post, many didn’t shy away from pointing out that he and Lopez were going against these recommendations. Others noted that the post felt "tone deaf" given the current economic crisis that has left so many struggling to get by. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.