Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Slammed for Thanksgiving Post From Private Jet
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have found themselves in the midst of controversy after jet setting across the sky amid the Thanksgiving holiday. As people across the country make numerous changes to their annual celebrations, Rodriguez on Monday took to Instagram to show off the fancy way he and his fiancé were traveling to be with family.
Writing, "lady is definitely ready for [Thanksgiving]," the image showed Lopez lounging on a luxurious private jet as, according to Page Six, the couple traveled home to Miami from New York. Rodriguez said that he and Lopez "have so much to be grateful for and are excited to be heading home to spend time with family." His question of "What are your holiday plans?" was immediately met with backlash, however.
View this post on Instagram
The post irked many who saw it, with some claiming that it was "tone-deaf." The couple’s holiday trip comes amid the economic fallout prompted by the pandemic, which has left thousands flocking to food banks for assistance. It also comes as cases surge across the country, deaths surpassing 260,000. Headed into the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as other health experts, urged Americans to stay home and celebrate only with those in their households, fearing that traditional Thanksgiving gatherings will only exacerbate the crisis.
After seeing Rodriguez's post, many didn’t shy away from pointing out that he and Lopez were going against these recommendations. Others noted that the post felt "tone deaf" given the current economic crisis that has left so many struggling to get by. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.
Rules for thee not me! 🤬— TheCyberChick (@warriors_mom) November 25, 2020
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez slammed for Thanksgiving post from private jet: 'We get it. You're rich' | Fox News https://t.co/28txv8ImGG
prevnext
why flaunt it ? especially during this time !!!— bj (@bj85077750) November 26, 2020
Over in the comments of Rodriguez's post on Instagram, one follower slammed the couple, questioning, "Really?" They went on to note that "the CDC has recommended that no one travel for thanksgiving. And doctors are pleading with us to keep thanksgiving with just our immediate household for one year." They said that they were "surprised to see someone with a platform like yours posting this. It is hard for those of us who are sacrificing this year to see this."
Another person seemingly felt the same way, replying with a scathing comment in which they wrote, "Good for you going against the ridiculous CDC guidelines for Thanksgiving."prevnext
Nothing like the privileged letting us know they are privileged. I guess they haven’t been effected too much by the pandemic. https://t.co/wMt8JnjwFd— EnforceNYC (@enforcelawsNYC) November 25, 2020
prevnext
We get it. You’re rich! Fans slam Jennifer Lopez for an ostentatious Thanksgiving post from a private jet https://t.co/SEoW39Zu9F— Rodolfo Valentino (@Rodolfo_Pietro) November 26, 2020
Reacting, another person asked, "is this a joke?? For thee not me…we hope baseball and concerts never return." Somebody else, obviously upset, noted that "people lost their jobs..maybe stop posting your private jet. We get it..You're rich."
In another comment, a follower again pointed out that "the cdc said guy shouldn't travel. Don't you care about others?" A fourth chimed in with, "Hmm let see... stay home [laughing out loud] can’t visit family due to the pandemic."prevnext
Clueless...they have no idea how others are suffering but go ahead and flaunt that wealth. Would it kill them to buy some thanksgiving dinner groceries for people? They all act like they care and want to do their part but then do stupid shit like this.— BarbieW68RN (@BarbieS68) November 26, 2020
prevnext
Tone deaf elitist idiots— Karl Irvine (@IrvineKarl) November 26, 2020
In the Instagram comments, one person wrote, "people are really really struggling. Maybe don’t post your enormous wealth on a private plane with Hermès blankets. Compassion is all you need right now."prevnext
Numerous other people said that their Thanksgivings would be looking very different this year, with one person commenting that they were "not having anyone overdoing our part to not gather with family. Doing our part to try and be the solution, not the problem." Another person said that "literally everyone else's plan is to stay home. Because [pandemic]," with somebody else adding, "staying home with my husband and kids to help slow the spread of COVID."prev