Jennifer Lopez Reveals Who Will Walk Her Down the Aisle During Wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez may not have a date and location yet for her wedding but she does know who will walk her down the aisle. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez revealed she would be making the event one remember with the help of her young son, Max.

During the interview, an ET reporter asked if Lopez would be walked down the aisle by her 11-year-old son, Max of whom she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, to which Lopez replied, “Of course!”

As for the location of the upcoming nuptials, Rodriguez is already commenting how it will be a “long flight” away from the them, though Lopez has admitted that nothing is set in stone yet. “He’s just saying things,” she revealed. “We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans… and we’re talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don’t know yet.”

The location isn’t the only decision still up in the air, the actual date is too with the 50-year-old sharing that the two “can’t narrow it down yet.”

While it may be a minute before she celebrates saying “I do” to the former MLB player, she is living in the moment after Hustlers hit theaters and has been receiving rave reviews all around from critics and fans.

“There’s a lot of buzz, which is exciting and all the girls have been working hard promoting it and getting it out there. People seem to be really interested, so that’s fun,” Lopez mentioned, adding how it feels amazing to get personal recognition too.

“You know, I’m looking at some of these reviews and thinking like, ‘OK!’ and feeling like I already won,” she said. “It’s amazing. I’m not really thinking about anything else except kind of living in the moment and feeling really happy that people are loving it.”

Which means, she’s not thinking about the fact that there’s potential she could be performing during the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. She was asked by the outlet a while back about it but she left her answer a bit vague. Although, she did mention her love for the city of Miami – where the Super Bowl will take place.

“Yea, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see,” she said. “They make their own decisions over there.”

She recently surprised an audience at the screening of her new movie that was in Miami and she said, again, how much she loves that area.

“I’ve always loved [this city],” she admitted. “I did my second movie here many, many, many years ago and even then I knew. I was like, ‘I’m going to live here.’ I just had a kinship with it. It was just a connection that I had with this city from the first time I did the movie called Blood and Wine here with Jack Nicholson many years ago. Right then I knew. And it’s so funny now, me and my kids live here.”