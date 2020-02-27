Jennifer Lopez Spotted in Rare Outing With Hair Extensions Fully Removed

Jennifer Lopez headed to the studio on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with the superstar keeping things casual for the day and forgoing her hair extensions as she worked. Lopez showed off her natural curls, which are currently cut into a shoulder-length bob, in an Instagram post that saw her with a microphone in hand as she sat next to vocal coach Stevie Mackey, who was playing a piano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 26, 2020 at 11:55am PST

“Back in the studio, workin’ on my skills,” she captioned the slideshow.

Lopez is most often seen with long, caramel extensions, including during her performance at the Super Bowl earlier this month. Hairstylist Chris Appleton told Vogue that that the two had “some fun trying different looks” before the big performance but ultimately settled on voluminous curls, which Appleton achieved with a two-prong method.

“[First,] I curl the hair with a one-inch small iron to get a really strong foundation. Then, I brush it out and go back in with a larger two-inch curling iron,” he said, adding that the goal is a “bounce.” “As she moves, the hair moves, it has to be simultaneous.”

This year’s Super Bowl was in Miami, which meant that humidity would be a factor in addition to the rigors of a regular performance.

“Miami is the worst place for hair,” Appleton joked. “As effortless as it looks, it’s a lot of planning to make sure the hair moves right in those six crucial minutes.”

Appleton used the Color Wow Dream Coat to help protect Lopez’s hair against the humidity and achieved the shape of her hair by placing clips at the root and setting the hair with cool air from a blow dryer before finishing with a shine spray.

“Hair is such a big way of expressing yourself, especially on the stage,” Appleton said. “What it does as you perform can really help tell a story.”

Lopez has already had a huge start to the year with her Super Bowl performance, and judging by her Instagram post on Wednesday, she’s prepping for some more musical moments, though the multi-hyphenate star has not yet shared any confirmation of potential new music. Lopez’s last full-length album was 2014’s A.K.A., and she has released a handful of singles in the years since.

Photo Credit: Getty / Phillip Faraone