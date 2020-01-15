Jennifer Lopez Oscar Snub Has Tyler Perry Furious

Not only are fans furious that Jennifer Lopez got snubbed from an Oscar this year, but so is actor Tyler Perry. The director and studio owner was seen by TMZ in New York City leaving NBC studios when he unleashed on how upset he was over the actress not getting a nomination for her role in Hustlers. When asked how everything was, he simply replied with, “I’m upset.”

“J. Lo didn’t get nominated? Are you kidding me?” he replied when asked what he was upset over. While fans were running in and out of the shot to pose for photos with the celebrity, he even added The Farewell actress Awkwafina not being recognized as well. While he didn’t mention it, he could be upset over the lack of diversity in women nominated this year.

After the nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced Monday, Jan. 13, fans of Lopez noticed her name was missing from the list. Lopez created Oscar buzz after her role as Ramona in the 2019 hit film, and onlookers felt like she was snubbed from the Supporting Actress category and decided to share their feelings via social media.

“JENNIFER LOPEZ WAS ROBBED,” one fan wrote, while someone else echoed saying, “Where’s Jennifer Lopez? Snubbed.”

Despite not getting an Oscar nomination, she did managed to rack up other nominations including Best Supporting Actress at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night and a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards next weekend.

“Hey guys, I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” she said via an Instagram video reacting to all of the nominations. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there. You know, acting was my first love along with dancing, and I just can’t believe all this is happening. To all the struggling actors out there, don’t give up. It could happen! It’s happening. Thank you so much. I feel like I already won. Thank you. Thank you, the SAG Awards. I’ll see you guys there!!!”

In an interview with Variety, she said that she did “Hustlers for no money and I produced it and thought this could be a great movie,” continuing to add that “if it wins, I win” and said she put her “heart and soul into it.” Her passion for the film makes it even harder for fans, and probably Lopez, to know that she wasn’t recognized by the Academy.

The Oscars air live from Hollywood Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.