Jennifer Lopez Is 'Back at It' in New Skintight Workout Selfie

Jennifer Lopez didn’t hold back in her Instagram post on Friday in which she showcased a pair of skintight blue and pink leggings with a pink sports bra. She captioned the post, “Back at it and ready for the weekend.”

Her comments quickly flooded with followers praising her workout attire, including one that said, “You always have the best leggings.” Another wrote, “Okay these are cute and you’re looking AMAZING mama.” In the post, Lopez Niyama Sol, which is the fitness apparel company that she purchased the leggings from. Earlier in the month, Lopez won social media once again when she announced to the world that her and fiance Alex Rodriguez adopted a golden doodle, also asking her followers whether they should name him Yankee or Tyson. The eventual name they went with has yet to be revealed.

View this post on Instagram Back at it and ready for the weekend. ☀️ @NiyamaSol A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 26, 2020 at 7:10pm PDT

The happy couple has been quite busy over the past few weeks. They were seen joining a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The former New York Yankees third basemen shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the day, including a photo of himself holding a sign that read, “Let’s get loud for Black Lives Matter.” Explaining how the message being sent across the country was heard “loud and clear,” Rodriguez wrote, "Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him." Meanwhile, Lopez shared a video of the protest on her social media, noting that her children had volunteered to make the signs that they marched with. “This country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all,” Lopez’s caption read, adding that it’s important to take a stand and that “we continue to peacefully protest until there is a change.”

In May, the couple announced that they would have to postpone their wedding as a result of the coronavirus. The two were planning on a summer wedding but will now have to adjust their big day. At this point, the two are taking a wait-and-see approach before picking out a new date.