Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Hit in Head by Overzealous Fan

Jennifer Lopez‘s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, got a taste of what her famous daughter has to put up with when an overzealous fan hit her in the head with something while Lopez was entering a building in New York City Wednesday.

Click here to watch the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Video published by TMZ shows Lopez getting out of a black car, on her way to a Sirius XM radio interview. Her mother is following close behind her. As Lopez makes her way through the crowd, someone’s elbow hits Rodriguez in the head. Rodriguez is seen holding her head in her hand, while a disgusted Lopez walks closer to the building.

The video was taken during Lopez’s whirlwind media tour to promote the new movie Second Act in New York. On Tuesday and Wednesday, she was seen wearing six different outfits, notes PEOPLE.

The tour kicked off on Tuesday night with the film’s premiere, when she was seen wearing a stunning Giambattista Valli pink tulle tiered gown with a cascading train that appeared to have no end. After the movie, she changed into a white belted mini dress with a thigh-high slit and a fuzzy coat.

When she visited Good Morning America, she wore a light blue sequin jumpsuit with a matching coat.

On Wednesday, Lopez’s first outfit included a white poncho coat decorated with black graphic pint and paired with Christian Louboutin boots for her Live With Kelly & Ryan appearance. Just hours later, she wore another outfit, featuring a white turtleneck sweatshirt, wide-leg pants and a fuzzy read coat, for The View.

When she visited Sirius XM, Lopez wore a tweed mini dress with a black overcoat and black pumps, while her mother wore a navy coat and pink pants. She then wore a beige collared knee-length dress with over-the-knee boots and a Fendi logo fuzzy coat to dinner with her boyfriend, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez’s Wednesday ended with a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she wore a sleeveless A-line dress with a plunging neckline, paired with Jimmy Choo pumps. She was then seen wearing another outfit when she left Rockefeller Plaza!

Second Act is Lopez’s first movie since he voiced Shira in Ice Age: Collision Course and since NBC’s Shades of Blue ended. The film, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia and Leah Remini, was directed by Peter Segal (50 First Dates).

At Tuesday’s premiere, Lopez credited her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, with coming up with the idea for the movie.

“To me it was just really about this idea that Elaine had, many years ago, to do a story about not giving up, about knowing your own power, about putting that message out into the world… about being 40 and people telling you you should stop,” Lopez said, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “Or that you don’t matter anymore and about you saying, ‘That’s not true; I have not even yet begun. And that is what for me that movie’s about.”

Second Act opens on Friday, Dec. 21.

Photo credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images