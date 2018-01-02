Jennifer Lopez Posts Most Liked 2017 Instagram Snaps With Message to Fans

Jennifer Lopez recently shared a post of her most popular Instagram pictures of 2017 and also shared a message to her fans.

The majority of the pictures are solo shots of Lopez herself, but there are also a couple of her with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and one of her showing off some dance moves.

In a caption on the post Lopez wrote, “What can I say I love you all and appreciate you and everyday I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have your love and support!! #jloversfamily #familia HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYBODY!!!”

Instagram posts aside, 2017 was certainly a big year for the entertainer.

Back in September, Lopez revealed that her show Shades of Blue had finished filming it’s third season.

Lopez shared a photo of herself from the set with a clapperboard behind her. In her caption, she wrote, “Feeling the last day feels on the set of #shadesofblue!!!”

In addition to her commitments on Shades of Blue, she was also a judge on World of Dance, a dance competition series hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum, this year. R&B star Ne-Yo and Dancing With The Stars alum Derek Hough shared judging duties with Lopez on the show.

Almost immediately after finishing shooting Shades of Blue season three, which does not have an official premiere date as of yet, Lopez jumped right back into performing, proving that she’s quite possibly the hardest working woman in show-business right now.