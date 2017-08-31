Jennifer Lopez’s Lookalike Has Social Media Shook

Don't be fooled by the looks that she's got, this convincing doppelgänger is not exactly "Jenny from the Block."

A Jennifer Lopez lookalike is setting the internet on fire for bearing one of the most resounding resemblances of any celebrity ever — and we have to admit, everyone is shook.

Fitness model, competitor and microblogger, Janice "Jay" Garay has racked up more than 145,000 followers on Instagram not only for her exceptional workout skills and inspiration, but because she has a breathtaking likeness to Lopez.

Fans and followers on Instagram were quick to point out the similarities, with many taking a second look and wondering if it was indeed a photograph of Lopez manipulated or Lopez herself.

The similarity is particularly striking when the Garay is photographed with profile in check. From her cheekbones to her chin, she could easily be mistaken for Lopez. But only when her arms are in view, this "version" of Lopez is noticeably more jacked.

ABC News reports that studies suggest there are approximately seven people in the world who look like us, and Lopez has clearly found hers.

In an interview with ABC affiliate, ABC 13 in Houston, Texas native, Garay's rise to fame began when she was discovered via the Instagram Explore.

So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? 🤔😩😂😍 I'll take it! 🤷🏽‍♀️💓Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?! #jlo #jenniferlopez #jennyfromtheblock #jayfromhouston #jlovers #tsrcelebritycostumes A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

"It was just normal selfies I had taken in my restroom and people were assuming that I was Jennifer Lopez, commenting 'Are you J-Lo?' No...I'm Jay from Houston!" she said.

Soon enough, Garay's rise to fame went through the roof, with her following hitting well above 100,000 in a month. The Houston mother of one says it's been "pretty crazy."

"I never expected it to go this extreme, but it's an amazing feeling," she said.

Garay also reveals that her moniker is not a riff on "Jenny from the Block." She insists she's had the name since middle school, long before her associations with Lopez even started. But the comparisons to Lopez are a welcomed suggestion.

"She is my idol. She's somebody that I looked up to since I was a little girl. It is flattering," Garay beamed.

