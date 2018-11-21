Jennifer Lopez’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized

Jennifer Lopez’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized.

According to TMZ, the culprit targeted the singer’s star located on the intersection of Hollywood and Vine with black spray paint, which was sprayed across her name, on Nov. 20. Currently, it is not known if the act was meant to send a message.

Authorities took a vandalism report at the scene and the incident is being investigated.

You can see a photo of Lopez’s defaced star on TMZ.

Lopez received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013 for her contribution to the music world. She received the 2,500th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The vandalism comes just after she was named the sixth highest paid woman in music for 2018 by Forbes.

Lopez is far from the only celebrity to have their star targeted by vandals, and the Monday incident is much tamer than what other stars have endured.

President Donald Trump’s star has notably become the most targeted on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After a protester constructed a 6-inch high concrete wall with razor wire around the star in July of 2016, James Lambert Otis took a pickaxe and sledgehammer to it in October of 2017, and “F– Trump” being scrawled across it with permanent marker that same year, the star was obliterated to rubble in July of 2018 by a man wielding a pickaxe which was concealed in a guitar case.

As a result of the constant vandalism and protests centered at the star, the West Hollywood City council unanimously voted to have the star removed in July. The motion was ultimately axed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles Police Department, who reportedly decided to keep President Trump’s star exactly where it is.

Bill Cosby’s star was also the target of an attack in September of 2018 after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. The vandal spray-painted the words “Serial Rapist” across the star. Not long after, someone wrote “Serial Rapist” and “#MeToo” across the star in permanent marker.

Cosby’s star became the center of controversy following his conviction and sentencing to 3 to 10 years in prison. Despite calls for the star to be removed, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce stated that the star would remain, citing that “once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a ‘designated historic cultural landmark,’ and are intended to be permanent.”