Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez’s Stage Slide Video She Posted Gets Tons of Reactions

One of Jennifer Lopez‘s many excellent moments during her Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday was an excellent knee slide she performed straight into a camera, and on Monday, she repurposed the move for a bit of a meme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2020 at 10:33pm PST

“Sliding into the after party like … #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV,” Lopez captioned a clip of herself making the slide, which ended with an epic hair flip.

Naturally, her fans loved the moment.

“Literally screamed when you slid,” commented dancer Travis Wall. “Babe you freakin did that,” added photographer Steven Gomillion.

“I mean…. everything was So RIGHT!!!!” exclaimed Shangela. Lindsay Lohan commented, “So incredible!!!!!!”

“Amazing,” Naomi Campbell wrote along with several fire emojis. “It was an amazing performance,” added dancer Allison Holker.

Lopez performed alongside Shakira, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz. On Monday, Lopez shared a video taken just before she stepped on stage, and the behind-the-scenes moment sees Lopez and her daughter preparing together as they wait.

“These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night,” Lopez captioned the clip. “All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 3, 2020 at 5:36pm PST

Lopez’s set featured a number of the singer’s biggest hits as well as a brief snippet of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,” sung by Emme. Speaking to reporters ahead of the big game, Lopez explained that she wanted to use her performance to empower those watching.

“It’s such a huge platform and you think, ‘OK, what is it that I want to do?’” she said, via the Washington Post. “And to tell you the truth, you know, when I think about sports … and music, those are the two things that really, really bring people together. So, for me, it’s an opportunity to really bring people together in a moment of celebration, in joy, love, in unity and happiness. That’s what I feel that we’re going to provide. It really is about love and unity and celebrating the potential in every single person that’s inside of each one of us for all the beautiful things we are.”

“I’m a woman, I’m Latin and I’m American and I’m proud of all of those things,” she added. “If you’re going to describe me, I guess, that’s what it is. So, all of those things will be part of the performance for sure. I really hope that it empowers people. There is so much that we can achieve, just me and Shakira being on that stage is something where people go, ‘Yay, anything is possible. We can be up there, too.’”

