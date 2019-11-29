Jennifer Lopez Gets Fans Talking With Adorable Thanksgiving Photos With Alex Rodriguez and Family

Jennifer Lopez is grateful for her growing family this Thanksgiving. The singer and actress took to Instagram Thursday to show off her intimate Thanksgiving celebration on Nov. 28 with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters, along with her kids. The MLB legend has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 from a previous relationship. One of the photos shared by Lopez showed the app couple posing for a photo in the kitchen with the two girls with smiles on their faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 28, 2019 at 7:07pm PST

Lopez shared photos with her twins Emme and Maximilian, 11, whom she shares with ex husband Marc Anthony.

“So grateful today and everyday! Blessings…[orange heart, yellow heart, fall leaf emoji and turkey emoji]. HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!” Lopez wrote in the caption of the sweet gallery.

Fans and famous friends sent their well wishes to the blended family on the comments section.

“Happy Thanksgiving to the familia!” Mario Lopez commented.

“Love you JLo [two red hearts] hope you have a wonderful thanksgiving with your family,” one fan wrote shortly after the Hustlers star posted.

“Thanksgiving to you and your family. Hope you enjoyed every second of it. Love you,” another user wrote.

“What a beautiful Family! Happy thanksgiving from Brazil,” another fan commented, sending well wishes.

Jennifer and Rodriguez got engaged during a Caribbean vacation earlier this year and are reportedly working hard on their wedding plans. Though they kept details under wraps, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon recently suggested the couple should say their “I Do’s” during the singer’s Super Bowl’s upcoming halftime show.

Fallon asked the former baseball player during an appearance on the late night show, “Have you picked a venue yet?” Rodriguez confirmed that they have “not yet” picked a venue, to which Fallon replied, “I have a good idea… The Super Bowl.”

“She’s doing the Halftime show… everyone would love it,” he said. “It would be the first time anyone’s ever done it. There’s like a 100,000,000 people watching. No one’s ever done a wedding during the Super Bowl Halftime show. It would just be epic.”

“We’re trying to think a little bit smaller,” Rodriguez responded with a smile.

“If you do that, then you don’t have to worry about not inviting people,” Fallon joked. “That’s right, and I can probably save some money,” Rodriguez added.