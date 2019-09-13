Jennifer Lopez Fuels Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors: ‘It Would Be Amazing’

Following reports that Jennifer Lopez is leading the charge in NFL‘s superstar list of potential performers at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show in 2020 and an eyebrow raising interview with Hoda Kotb, the multitalented entertainer admitted it would be “amazing” to perform during the mega game.

While in promotion of her new movie, Hustlers, which is also at the center of critical acclaim and Oscar buzz, Lopez told Entertainment Tonight that it would be a dream come true to perform at the showpiece event, epitomizing the very breadth of Americana.

“I mean, it would be awesome,” Lopez said. “I think, like, when you’re a little girl and you’re dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that’s definitely one of those.”

She added with a smile, “it would be amazing.“

The site of the 54th Super Bowl event, scheduled to play Feb. 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, would be a personal one for Lopez as she has close ties to location. Fans of the artist extraordinaire will know that she and fiancé, Alex Rodriguez both grew up in Miami and have a home in the area. The upcoming event also will be the 11th Super Bowl hosted by the South Florida region, and sixth Super Bowl hosted in Miami Gardens with the last, Super Bowl XLIV, being almost 10 years ago.

Like kismet though, Lopez’s It’s My Party tour ends in Miami ends next July with three consecutive dates, July 25, 26 and 27 at the American Airlines Arena. But don’t assume that means all might go according to plan. Prior to starting her tour this past year, Lopez told ET that she would be “down to perform” for the Super Bowl, but it was in the hands of the NFL.

“Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal, but we’ll see,” Lopez said at the time. “They make their own decisions over there.”

A source told ET earlier this week that the NFL might be seriously considering Lopez as the league has been “in talks for a while” with her.

“There are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official. Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true,” the source said, adding how “things are looking good.”

