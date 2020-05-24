Jennifer Lopez Calms Fan Fears Over Mystery Man Hiding in Viral Workout Selfie

✖

Jennifer Lopez settled the mystery of the stranger lurking behind her in the Hustlers star's latest viral workout selfie. The mysterious man turned out to be someone Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez was talking to on a Zoom call at the moment she took the selfie. Lopez confirmed it was not someone new in her life, and she was not at a public gym when she took the picture.

Back on May 15, Lopez posted two photos of herself working out in a skin-tight camouflage outfit. The first picture was a selfie, and just above her right shoulder, a man could be seen between the curtains, covering his mouth. A source assured E! News what people were seeing was the big screen the couple has their Zoom calls projected on. The triangular blue area in front of the man is part of Rodriguez's shirt, as he has his back to Lopez's camera.

On Friday, Jimmy Fallon asked Lopez about the picture when she virtually stopped by The Tonight Show. "That was a Zoom," Lopez confirmed, adding that the gym is actually temporary and set up in their garage. It just happens to be right near an office where they are holding meetings during the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't know what he was doing if he was sneezing or coughing," Lopez said of the man as she imitated what he was doing. She told Fallon she did not know the man's name but suggested he was a "real estate guy" Rodriguez was doing some business alongside.

Fallon and Lopez also took part in a TikTok dance challenge before talking about quarantine life. She and Rodriguez have "been making the best of it," she explained. "There's been some really scary, anxiety-filled time. You know, uncertainty. All of that. But I'm also realizing a lot of things," Lopez noted, adding that she realized she has to call her mother more often.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been engaged since March 2019 and were planning to get married this summer in Italy. The wedding was put on hold indefinitely though, due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid," Rodriguez told Fallon during his own Tonight Show appearance in March. "Everything's been put on just a pause and see where the world takes it."

Earlier this month, a source told E! News the couple was "struggling for weeks" over their decision to postpone, but they realized it was "the safest and smartest choice." Guests have already been told the wedding will not happen when they planned. They have not set a date, but they are not expecting to tie the knot anytime "soon," the source explained.