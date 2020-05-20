Jennifer Lopez Fans Worry Over Hiding Man in New Selfie, But the Mystery Has Been Solved

Jennifer Lopez catches the eyes of many with her gorgeous posts on social media, but in a recent Instagram photo, people were looking at more than just her in the picture. Lopez shared two workout shots and in the first photo, there seems to be a mysterious man behind her with a hand over his mouth as he looks off to the side. Fans went absolutely crazy with concern on who exactly was behind her in the image.

According to one source, there's an explanation for the eerie shot. "Their office is attached to a gym and is separated by curtains from their office space," an insider told E!. "When they are doing a zoom they project it onto a big screen." The source added, "If you look closely you can see Alex's arm in a navy blue shirt. He's sitting in front of their desk, with the big screen on it. so the image of the person you're seeing is who is on his Zoom call. That man was covering his mouth with his hand." However, several still reached out wondering who exactly was behind her with one saying, "Who or what's behind you?" and someone else posting, "Who is that person in the back with its hand on its mouth??"

Lopez and Rodriguez, who were set to tie the knot this summer, have made the tough decision to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. "They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," once source revealed. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated." They added the sweet pair planned on hosting their special day across the pond in Italy and still hope to "have the wedding of their dreams" despite having to push everything back. The two got engaged in March 2019 and announced their exciting news via Instagram when they posted sweet photos of their romantic moment, along with Lopez's gorgeous rock!

Just a year after their engagement, when the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic, the two have been isolating with their kids in their Florida home. The two have been posting sweet family moments with their followers from their Easter celebration to Mother's Day spectacular. Lopez and Rodriguez have also been participating in Tik Tok challenges and playing a variety of sports in the backyard.