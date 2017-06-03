Jennifer Lopez’s Backup Dancers Lend A Hand When Dance Routine Goes Wrong

Despite having dominated the world of movies, TV, and music, Jennifer Lopez recently proved she does sometimes bite off more than she can chew, exerting herself a little too hard to pull off a maneuver during a recent concert. Luckily, her backup dancers stepped in to help the singer get back to her feet to recover and continue her performance. You can see photos of the slip-up by heading over to the Daily Mail.

47-year-old Lopez has been blowing audiences away with her stage show in Las Vegas, giving her fans two hours of her biggest hits, extravagant outfits, and impressive acrobatics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The expressions on Lopez’s and her dancers’ faces tell a pretty clear story of the unplanned assistance, with photos also revealing that the entertainer was wearing a knee brace under her thigh-high boots. If Lopez went into the night favoring her knee, it’s possible that it was the reason for the slip-up.

One of Lopez’s representatives, however, said that tumble and recovery was all part of the show, which was intended to represent a sequence where Lopez fights away from the dancers.

UP NEXT: Jennifer Lopez’s Black Dress Wins It All At Latin Billboard Awards

The singer’s show set the 2016 record for most profitable performance at The Strip, bringing in nearly $35 million and ousting Britney Spears’ record for most revenue earned in a single night.

The performance features more than 20 of Lopez’s chart-topping tracks, with a recent addition to the middle of one of her tracks to reflect recent romantic rumors.

While Lopez performs her hit “Booty,” the track gets interrupted momentarily with Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” causing Lopez to respond, “Booty call, huh?” to address their short-lived romance that rang in 2017.

MORE NEWS: Jennifer Lopez Goes See-Through For Alex Rodriguez Date Night

Lopez and Drake might have once been the hottest couple in Hollywood, but with that relationship behind her, Lopez has made her affection for former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez loud and clear, with the two going on lavish vacations together and often spotted spending time with one another’s families.

With her TV show Shades of Blue recently having aired its season finale, Lopez has been focusing on her dance competition series, World of Dance, in which she stars as a judge. The show also features Jenna Dewan Tatum as a judge, making it one of the most talented panels of experts of all dance competition series.

[H/T Daily Mail]