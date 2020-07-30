✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez filmed a video for Instagram with their families and fans are loving it. In the video, a series of popular 90s and early 2000s songs start playing back-to-back as they all bust out their dance moves. The crew went through hits like "Dilemma" by Nelly, "Buy U a Drink" by T-Pain and "Ms. Jackson" by Outcast. "These bops had me hype! Party in Club Basement with Alex, Lulu, Ella Bella and Nick!" Lopez captioned the video.

Lopez's 12-year-old daughter, Emme, along with Rodriguez's 12-year-old daughter, Ella, joined in with their parents while family friend and MLB pitcher Nick Silva hopped on board for the ride. A particularly funny moment happened when the 2001 track "Move B—" by Ludacris came on, Lopez shoved her daughter out of the frame to align with the lyrics. Knocking Lopez out of the frame too, she came back and laughed while her daughter and Ella found the move funny as well. The whole time Lopez seemed to be the more vibrant one with her moves as she laughed and giggled alongside the two girls, her fiancé and family friend.

The Hustlers actress and former New York Yankees star are seemingly making the most of their quarantine days. The sweet pair were suppose to get married during the summer but had to postpone their special day "indefinitely" due to the pandemic — after already having to push it back due to Lopez's busy schedule. Since the two have been spending more time at home with their family, they've been sharing lots of sweet moments on social media for fans to keep along with. Although they share smiling faces, it was a heartbreaking decision for both of them to have to put their plans on hold, but Lopez feels God has a better plan in store for them.

"They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," a source told E! News. The insider continued to share that their guest have been informed on the change and that they'll have the "wedding of their dreams" when the time is right. Lopez admitted she was "heartbroken" over the decision but is standing firm in knowing it will all work out as it's suppose to. Until then, she's going to keep sharing sweet memories with her family for all to see.