Jennifer Lopez Addresses Rumors of Possible Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Is Jennifer Lopez headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show? The superstar hinted at it during an interview with Hoda Kotb on her SiriusXM radio show, The Hoda Show, on Wednesday. During a rapid-fire question game, Kotb asked Lopez if she was performing at the Super Bowl this year, to which Lopez sat with her head in her hand for a beat and laughed.

“If you don’t want to answer, you can fire your gun,” Kotb said, referring to a money gun full of fake cash that was part of the game.

“I don’t know,” Lopez, 50, admitted.

“We hope it’s you,” Kotb sang into her microphone, shooting money from her own gun and saying, “OK, that was not a ‘no!’”

Lopez graced NFL Kickoff Sunday with her presence this past weekend for NFL on Fox’s intro for the season, giving fans other ideas about a possible gig for the singer, deluging the comments section of her Instagram post with Super Bowl-related quips. Although it’s a bit early for an official announcement on the Super Bowl 54 halftime show, which will take place during the big game in February, Lopez did just finish a tour, which means she would be free and fresh in time to put together a stunning show.

Earlier this summer when Lopez was asked about the Super Bowl, she told Entertainment Tonight, “Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see. They make their own decisions over there.”

The 2019 Super Bowl was caught in controversy with many Maroon 5 fans criticizing the band for agreeing to perform as many artists boycotted the event after the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick. Rihanna famously said earlier this year she had rejected the opportunity to perform in solidarity with the football player.

Lopez also admitted during her interview with Kotb that she wants more children, opening up to Kotb about her relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and revealing it’s unlike any other she’s had. “I haven’t had it before, and he says the same thing,” she said, adding that it feels different because she has taken the time to figure herself out and feels complete.

She also revealed that they’re still working on wedding plans but that they don’t yet have a date. The couple got engaged in March while on a trip.

Lopez’s full hour-long interview can be heard Monday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET on The Hoda Show on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio channel 108.