Jennifer Lawrence Speaks out After Family Barn Burns Down

Jennifer Lawrence is extending her gratitude to fans and those who have reached out to herself and her family following a devastating fire. The devastating fire took out a huge portion of their camp that the family owns. In a statement, the actress highlighted her gratitude for first responders and those who have sent love and support their way.

"I want to thank my Lousiville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi Ho," the 30-year-old said in a statement according to PEOPLE. "Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe," she clarified to put others at ease.

She continued, "I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise." She concluded with, "I'm grateful to Camp Hi Ho for the amazing childhood memories. My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this. And we are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer."

According to WLKY, responders received a call around 9 p.m. where it took nearly 30 firefighters and six trucks to put out the flames. Due to the rural area, water supply was short, therefore they needed more trucks to provide water. Blaine described the damage and said the barn was a multi-use space housing horses, office space, a wildlife display, an indoor riding area and an arts and crafts zone for kids to be creative.

Before The Hunger Games actress broke her silence, the family-friendly camp shared the heartbreaking news themselves via Facebook, posting, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people are animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls."

The post continued, "Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us." It concluded by assuring everyone that they plan on rebuilding as soon as possible so new memories can be made. The Simpsonville Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall are currently investigating the fire as they are unsure at this time as to what caused it.