Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Refused Intimacy Coordinator in New Movie With Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator while filming the sex scenes for her upcoming movie, Die My Love, as co-star Robert Pattinson is “not pervy.”

“We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did, but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with Rob,” Lawrence said during Wednesday’s episode of the Las Culturistas podcast. “He is not pervy and very in love with [his partner] Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that, I would probably have an intimacy coordinator,” adding, “A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f—k them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson at the “Die My Love” New York Premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square on November 01, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Lawrence and Pattinson play a couple who leave their home in New York City to move to Montana in Die My Love, where Lawrence’s character unravels mentally while becoming a mother in such an isolated area.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed during a recent screening that she had no problem filming the nude scenes of the film, as she was pregnant with her second child at the time.

“I don’t care about nudity. I’m not sensitive about it,” Lawrence said, as per Vulture, adding, “I think being pregnant took a lot of vanity anxiety away. Before No Hard Feelings, I was dieting and not eating carbs and working out. I was pregnant [for Die My Love]. What was I gonna do? Not eat? I was working 15 hours a day. I was just tired.”

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson pose during the Die My Love photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

She recalled, “I remember, like, them sending over a close-up of cellulite and being like, ‘Do you want us to touch this up?’ And I was like, ‘No. That’s an ass.’”

Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney, who are also parents to 3-year-old son Cy, welcomed their second child earlier this year. The couple has not disclosed any details about their second-born.

Die My Love hits theaters on Nov. 7.