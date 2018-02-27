Jennifer Lawrence ‘Wanted to Kill’ Harvey Weinstein After Scandal: ‘I Wanna See Him in Jail’

Jennifer Lawrence expressed her disgust for Harvey Weinstein in an interview Sunday on 60 Minutes over the weekend.

Lawrence appeared on the program on Sunday, Feb. 25. She talked about a number of things, but she had to address her relationship with Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood mogul now facing dozens of charges of sexual assault.

“No, he was never inappropriate with me,” she said. “But what he did is criminal and deplorable. And when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him. The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives — I want to see him in jail.”

Lawrence was forced to denounce Weinstein in no uncertain terms when he mentioned her by name while trying to get a lawsuit against him thrown out in court. Weinstein and his lawyers invoked statements by Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep, saying that not all of the producer’s interactions with women have been harmful. All three women had said something neutral, if not positive about Weinstein in the past.

Streep denounced this argument as “pathetic and exploitive [sic],” and Lawrence followed suit shortly after. “Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit,” Lawrence said in a statement. “This is what predators do, and it must stop.”

“For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time’s up.”

While Lawrence may not have been victimized by Weinstein, she knows a thing or two about consent. In another part of her 60 Minutes interview, she spoke about the 2014 hacking incident that leaked her intimate selfies across the Internet. She said that, by doing on-screen nudity in her upcoming film Red Sparrow, she felt she was reclaiming her power, in a way.

“I read this script that I’m dying to do, and the one thing that’s getting in my way is nudity,” she said. “And I realized there’s a difference between consent and not. And I showed up for the first day and I did it. And I felt empowered. I feel like something that was taken from me I got back and am using in my art.”

“And that hacking incident, did it just vaporize?” asked interviewer Bill Whitaker.

“It didn’t vaporize,” Lawrence said. “But I did feel like I took the power out of … out of having my … my body taken from me. I felt like I … I took it back and I could, and I … and I could almost own it again.”