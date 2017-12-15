Jennifer Hudson Says Split From David Otunga Is Ruining Her Career

Reality TV alum Jennifer Hudson is claiming her ex David Otunga is a “liar,” ruining her career.

According to Page Six and The Blast, The Voice coach has asked a judge for an emergency protection order to stop Otunga’s “continued efforts to place [her] in a bad light and tarnish her reputation.”

Hudson alleges her ex-fiancé or a “third party on his behalf” has leaked “false” information to the press that he was “full custody of their 8-year-old son, David Otunga Jr.”

Moreover, false reports surfacing allege she also asked that the court find him in contempt for allegedly violating a confidentiality agreement.

“[Otunga]’s and his agents’ ongoing effort to place [her] in a false light and creative negative news is harmful to the parties’ child and to [her] career,” she argued.

Hudson goes on to share that “without [her] career, the family would suffer irreparable injury financially as she is primary supporting the family due to [Otunga]’s voluntary underemployment.”

This past November, Hudson filed for a restraining order against Otunga following their split. The two called off their engagement this year after a decade-long relationship.

Hudson currently has custody of their son, David.