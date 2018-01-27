Jennifer Hudson Wants Her Ex to Keep a ‘Job Diary’

Singer Jennifer Hudson wants her ex David Otunga to get a job, and keep track of his employment in a "job diary."

According to court documents The Blast obtained Thursday, Hudson told the judge handling the couple's ongoing custody battle she will file a motion that asks Otunga be ordered to "seek employment." The 36-year-old Hudson also wants the former WWE wrestler to "maintain a job diary."

The motion will not be filed publicly, The Blast reports. She will present it to a judge before the end of January and wants the entire custody case kept from public view.

Hudson previously called Otunga's career goals "voluntary employment" in a December court filing.

The Blast also reports there is another proposed filing, in which Hudson asks the court to toss Otunga's earlier motion to have her sanctioned because she has spoken to the media about their case. In a Dec. 11 emergency filing, Otunga specifically said Hudson's Nov. 16, 2017 statement to PEOPLE violated the gag order.

Hudson's media coverage "is undoubtedly a calculated effort on the part of [Hudson's] 'team' to depict her in a positive light with respect to the parenting of the minor child," Otunga's attorney, Tracy Rizzo, said in a court filing, reports Page Six. "Otunga objected to the entry of a comprehensive gag order in part because he knew Hudson and her team would continue to publicly comment on matters related to the litigation."

When Hudson announced their split in November, she also said she got a protective order to keep the 37-year-old Otunga away from herself and their son, 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

On Jan. 11, TMZ confirmed that Otunga would not be charged for an incident in November, when Otunga allegedly pushed Hudson out of their bedroom and grabbed their son by his hand. Illinois police investigated the claim, but decided not to press charges.

Hudson and Otunga were together for a decade, and became engaged in 2008.

Otunga is a former WWE wrestler, and he also has a degree in psychology and is a Harvard Law School graduate. He also does commentary work for the WWE.

As for Hudson, she is an Oscar-winner for Dreamgirls and was a coach on The Voice.

Photo credit: J. Kempin/Getty Images/NBC