Bee Gees Drummers Dennis Byron, Colin Petersen Die Days Apart

Two drummers for the Bee Gees have sadly passed away just days apart from each other. Colin “Smiley” Petersen, the original drummer who played with the musical group from 1966 until 1969, died on Monday, Nov. 18 at the age of 78, just four days after the passing of fellow musician Dennis Byron, who played as the Bee Gees’ drummer throughout the ‘70s.

Byron’s death was announced on Thursday, Nov. 14 in a Facebook post shared by Blue Weaver, who played with Byron in the Welsh Rock group Amen Corner. Weaver did not provide Byron’s cause of death, but said he passed away at the age of 76.

“I am lost for words at the moment,” the statement read. “Dennis has passed away. Kayte, Dennis’s wife, has just called me and asked if I would let all friends and fans know. This was such a shock. Dennis has been my friend since we were in our first band together at age 15. His great drumming will always Stay Alive.”

Four days after Byron’s passing, Petersen’s current band, Best of The Bee Gees, announced in a Facebook tribute that the drummer had also passed away on Nov. 18 at the age of 78. A cause of death was not provided. He is survived by his ex-wife Joanne Petersen and sons Jamie and Ben.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin ‘Smiley’ Petersen,” the statement read. “He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace.”

Petersen served as the original drummer for the Bee Gees, which was formed by brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb in 1958. Petersen joined the mix in 1966 when all members moved from Australia to London, per Billboard. He played drums on the band’s earliest albums – Spicks and Specks (1966), Bee Gees’ 1st (1967), Odessa (1969), and Cucumber Castle (1970) – and contributed to some of the group’s earliest hits, such as “New York Mining Disaster 1941″ and “To Love Somebody.” He left the Bee Gees in 1969 amid disagreements with manager Robert Stigwood and went on to form the band Humpy Bong with singer-songwriter Jonathan Kelly and Tim Staffell. Outside of his musical endeavors, Petersen was also a child actor, known for his role in the 1956 film Smiley.

Byron joined the Bee Gees shortly after Petersen’s departure and played with the group throughout the ‘70s, a period considered to be the band’s most successful years. The Cardiff, Wales-native, who started playing drums when he was 14, according to The New York Times, played with the Bee Gees for nine of the band’s top records, playing drums on hits like Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” and “More Than a Woman.” He played on the recordings of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which won the band four Grammy awards. Later in his life, Byron he played with a tribute band Italian Bee Gees.

The Bee Gees were formed originally by three brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb in 1958. Gibb is the last surviving member of the group after Maurice died in 2003 and Robin passed away in 2012.