Jennifer Garner Gives Ellen DeGeneres Her Unfiltered Thoughts on Her Oscars Reaction

Jennifer Garner made headlines at the 2018 Oscars after a video of the actress applauding before seemingly coming to a shocking realization went hugely viral, with social media users doing their best to try and figure out what Garner had been thinking at the moment.

As it turns out, Garner was rather embarrassed about the whole ordeal, sharing her regret during an appearance on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t even look at it. I can’t, it’s too embarrassing” she said via Entertainment Tonight as the moment appeared on the screen behind her. “What am I doing?”

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

The 45-year-old explained that she tries not to look at herself on the Internet, but this time, she didn’t have much of a choice.

“I mean, I started getting texts, as you can imagine, people saying, ‘What were you thinking? What’s happening?’” she recalled. “And I try really hard not to see myself online, but she was a little unavoidable.”

“I regret, regret, regret,” Garner said. “What is wrong with me? I want to just punch her in the face.”

When asked what she actually was thinking, the mom of three didn’t have much of an explanation.

“I wish I did,” she said. “I wish I had a better story about it.”

“It might happen to me any minute,” Garner joked. “I might just be sitting here and be like [‘gasp’].”

After she went viral, Garner had offered some explanations as to what she may have been thinking about on her Instagram Story.

“Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?” she said, referring to this year’s Best Picture winner.

Jennifer has responded on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/MkDUFhi0Gl — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 6, 2018

Next: “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where’s my wallet?” the mom of three joked, referring to the tagline of her Capital One Venture commercials.

She concluded, “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk