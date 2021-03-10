Jennifer Garner Shares Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie Following 47th Birthday

Jennifer Garner celebrated her 47th birthday on April 17, with the actress marking the occasion with a makeup-free selfie she shared on Instagram.

The snap finds garner in a black T shirt and a colorful beaded necklace, with the mom of three sharing in her caption that she made the accessory herself.

“I felt so spoiled by all of the birthday sweetness, thank you,” she wrote. “I celebrated by making myself this lovely bead necklace. #47wasarager #classtrip #chaperonelife #ashowerisinmyfuture.”

Prior to that, she posted an appropriate birthday meme, which read, “Me, walking out of my bedroom on my birthday…” along with a video of a small green bird strutting its stuff to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”

“Me, today,” Garner wrote. “#HBDtoME.”

Garner also received a birthday wish from her friend Reese Witherspoon, who shared a video of the two women drinking wine together to poke fun at recent tabloid rumors that the two were pregnant.

“We really should not be drinking while we’re pregnant,” Witherspoon said in the clip. “This is a bad idea.”

The two then proceeded to rub each other’s stomachs before Witherspoon joked, “Mine is just a burrito,” with Garner chiming in, “Mine’s the size of an avocado.”

“Happy birthday to my hilarious friend @jennifer.garner!” Witherspoon wrote. “Here’s to raising our glasses and pretend babies together. What should I name my burrito??”

The video was a funny reference to a tabloid whose headline proclaimed, “Jen & Reese: Baby Bombshells!”

Witherspoon shared a photo of the cover back in March with the caption, “Hey @jennifer.garner! Can we raise our imaginary babies together?”

“We are going to be the cutest imaginary family!!” Garner responded. “I’ll just go ahead and move in now…”

Garner shared daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, while Witherspoon shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee with her husband, Jim Toth.

