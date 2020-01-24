Jennifer Garner Jokes How ‘No One Swipes’ Her Tinder Profile, and ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron Responds

Jennifer Garner has proven herself to be hilarious when it comes to her Instagram profile. In a recent post, she got on board with the novel Dolly Parton meme challenge that seems to be going around where users post a collage of four photos that represent all looks from different social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Tinder. The trend started earlier in the week with both celebrities and their fans participating in the fun. However, one of Garner’s fans suggest switching her Instagram and Tinder picture, and she had a hilarious response that caught the attention of former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

View this post on Instagram Their loss. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Jan 22, 2020 at 2:21pm PST

“I would have switched the Instagram and Tinder pics….” the fan wrote, while Garner replied: “Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cameron then chimed in with, “[Jennifer Garner] I’m still swiping right.”

Lately, Garner’s been sharing several hilarious photos and videos, she even started a pretend cooking show on IGTV where she bakes some of her favorites for fans, but in the most relatable way ever! However, a few of her posts have caught the attention of many — like that one time she shared her shocking reaction to legendary actress Julie Andrews calling her. Garner is a huge fan of Andrews and when she got a surprise call thanks to Katie Couric, she shared her special moment with fans.

In another post, the 13 Going On 30 actress revealed to her followers a very relatable mom moment when she rushed to get her kids ready for school in time so they didn’t miss the bus. In the photo, she posed in a bath robe wearing slippers, her hair is wet and she’s holding a coffee mug, rocking a gorgeous makeup free look.

She captioned the moment: “She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy.” Several moms took to the comment section to share either relatable moments or thank the 47-year-old for being so candid with her fans.

While she may be super present on social media lately, she’s kept it pretty low-key last year in Hollywood as far as work goes. In 2019 she appeared in a voice role for the animated movie Wonder Park and that was really about it. However, her 2018 year was super busy and filled with TV roles.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty.