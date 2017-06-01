Jennifer Garner Sets the Record Straight on Her Divorce to Ben Affleck

Actress Jennifer Garner has sounded off about her post-divorce life after details were misrepresented by tabloids.

#JenniferGarner is finding it difficult to move on from the “love of her life” #BenAffleck, though the former couple are remaining close for the benefit of their three children. Tap the link in the bio for more from this week’s issue of PEOPLE. A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on May 31, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

As E! News spotted, the Alias star posted on Facebook in regards to People‘s latest cover story discussing how she has moved on from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

While the story relies on anonymous sources, the magazine cover frames the story in a way that make it appear like Garner was interviewed for the piece.

However, Garner confirmed in a fiery post that she was not involved with the story in any way whatsoever.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me,” she wrote. “This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article.”

The Dallas Buyers Club actress also touched on tabloid journalism in general and how its effected her in the past.

“It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant–with twins!–(Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore,” she said.

She also touched on those frequent pregnancy claims in the note, which you can read in its entirety below, saying, “While we are here, for what it’s worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete.”

The couple filed for divorce in April after numerous rumors about a tumultuous marriage. The couple had planned to go through with the proceedings earlier, but thought it was best to wait until Ben was out of rehab.

“She gave him a chance to finish rehab and to be in a healthy place and then they decided together it was time to take this step,” a source said at the time. “It was a coordinated effort and they are on the same page.”

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 after working together on Pearl Harbor and Daredevil. They have three children together, daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina “Sera” Rose Elizabeth and son Samuel “Sam” Garner.

