Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper Reportedly Have 'Deeper' Friendship Amid Her Split From John Miller

Are Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper a thing? Fans are certainly taking a close look to see if these two are a couple after they were caught spending the day together with Cooper's 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine on a beach in Malibu . "They've always been at ease with each other, but now it's deeper," one source told InTouch claiming their friendship goes "way back."

Their fun in the sun day comes fresh off the heels of Garner's breakup with John Miller. Claiming they are no more than just really close friends, the insider added "this is a great time for them to be together" because they have been "close friends forever and have been there for each other through their ups and downs." A different source told the outlet that Garner was one of the first people Cooper met when he first moved to Los Angeles and was starting out in his acting career. Although Garner has always viewed him as a brother, that could potentially change now that they're both single. "There's always a possibility that their friendship could turn into more but right now they're just friends."

While sources are saying the two are strictly friends for now, one insider did suggest how perfect they would be for one another saying they would be "perfect for each other" but either way "they deserve all the happiness in the world."Just before the lockdown, Garner and Miller broke up after almost two years together but one source said, "Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there's a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it's over." In October 2018, Us Weekly confirmed Garner and Miller had been seeing each other for six months. "Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It's a loving, healthy relationship."

Garner and the businessman started dating after her 10-year relationship and marriage to actor Ben Affleck. The two share three children together: Violet, 14; Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. Cooper was in a four-year relationship with model Irina Shayk, however, they split in June 2019 and share one daughter together.

In recent months, Affleck has spoken publicly about his feelings towards Garner and their marriage, taking blame for how and why things ended. He's been very open with the public on his struggles with alcohol but admits that what he had with Garner was good and simply wants her to be happy.