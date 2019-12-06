Jennifer Garner Reveals Problem With Massive Christmas Tree She Chose With Ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has some Christmas tree-related problems this holiday. The Peppermint star recently posted a video to Instagram of her with the tree she’d initially picked out with her ex, actor Ben Affleck, as noticed by InTouch Weekly. As she explains in the clip, “I told my kids we could go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer, but then it was delivered and… I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out,” before adding, “it’s a little aggressive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Dec 5, 2019 at 11:49am PST

For the caption, Garner wrote “Go big or go home,” along with the hashtag, “aggressive christmas.” Garner’s fellow A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon also weighed in, but it was Katie Couric praising the “Big Tree Energy” that may have won the comments section.

Despite the split, both Garner and Affleck have maintained a productive co-parenting relationship to help raise their three children. The two were just spotted together just over Halloween while dropping one of their children off at school. Not long after that, she posted a very relatable photo of herself in a bathrobe clutching a coffee mug as she tried to rush another one of her kids off to school.

Of course, Garner’s still a movie star, which means she’s prone to document her complete ‘freak out’ when Hollywood icon Julie Andrews called her on the phone. Which was apparently set up by Couric, who’s clearly a true friend to the 47-year-old actress.

Outside of her nearly 8 million Instagram followers, she hasn’t quite been in the public eye as much as her ex has been in recent years, she did return to the spotlight, so to speak, by starring in last year’s action/thriller Peppermint, which harkens back to her days on TV’s Alias. She also had roles in the romance Love, Simon and the TV series Camping.

She’s currently filming the comedy Yes Day, where she plays a parent who has to endure saying nothing but “yes” to her children for an entire day.