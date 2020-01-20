Jennifer Aniston Weighs in on Brad Pitt Buzz During SAG Awards

The actual awards given during Sunday night’s SAG Awards seemed almost irrelevant after a photographed reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, which had fans and celebrities alike freaking out on social media. The two actors were snapped speaking backstage, and Pitt was also caught on camera backstage watching Aniston give her acceptance speech after her win for Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Speaking to ExtraTV, Aniston called her ex-husband watching her speech “sweet.”

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working,” she said. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized by this room especially. They are my peers and I’ve been doing this a while…It is not lost on me.”

Aniston added, “There are not dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going — and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow.”

Pitt also picked up a trophy Sunday night, taking the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much, more than I could possibly fathom,” he said during his speech, later joking, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

The camera cut to Aniston at that point and found her smiling as she clapped for her ex-husband.

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000-2005 and have recently been more open about their cordial relationship. In February 2019, Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party, and a source told PEOPLE that he also attended his ex-wife’s holiday party in December.

“They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly,” a source said of the two actors.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet ahead of the show, Aniston said that she’s been getting a kick out of the world’s fascination with her first marriage.

“It’s hysterical,” she said. “But what else are they going to talk about?”

