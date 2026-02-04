Lady Gaga Sings ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Theme Song in New Super Bowl Commercial

Lady Gaga is bringing all the nostalgia to the Super Bowl.

Fresh off her Grammy wins on Sunday, she will be appearing in a new Super Bowl commercial and paying homage to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

According to Deadline, the “Abracadabra” singer is starring in an ad for real estate company Redfin and Rocket, where she covers Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’s theme song, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Lady Gaga explains in the ad how she grew up watching the PBS series, reflecting on how much Fred Rogers meant to people, “especially kids at home.”

“Mr. Rogers was so clearly someone that stood for something, and it is powerful to think of what he would say right now, and it’s kind of a special song to revisit at this time,” she says in the ad. “It was interesting to create something really heartfelt that keeps the purity and beauty of the original version but does it in a new way.”

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood ran from 1968 to 2001, airing over 900 episodes. Still to this day, both the series and Rogers are beloved by all ages, even famous singers, thanks to the impact it made when it came to kindness, positivity, and bringing people together. The cover comes after PBS lost federal funding, with Sesame Street having to broadcast new episodes on Netflix. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood spent most of its time on PBS, but was on its predecessor, NET, for the first two years.

Lady Gaga’s cover is not the only ad that will be coming to the Super Bowl. Post Malone, Peyton Manning, and Shane Gillis teamed up for a Bud Light commercial, while Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and Jason Alexander are featured in some Dunkin’ commercials. Melissa McCarthy is taking care of e.l.f. Cosmetics, and George Clooney is all about Grubhub. Additionally, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reunited for a Jurassic Park-esque Comcast Xfinity ad.

Those not tuning in to Super Bowl LX on Sunday to see the Seahawks and Patriots duking it out can watch Lady Gaga’s ad now and her cover of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Whether or not the cover will be available for streaming and download is unknown, but it’s certainly just the song that we all could need right now.