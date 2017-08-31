Jennifer Aniston Expresses Her Frustration for Constant Pregnancy Rumors

Jennifer Aniston has had enough of the media constantly speculating on whether or not she’s pregnant.

During a recent interview with Glamour, the 48-year-old actress revealed the one word or phrase she would love to ban from all tabloids, and it involves a possible pregnancy story.

Aniston would banish the headline “Finally Pregnant!” which she imagines would be next to a picture of herself with her hand on her stomach.

“If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant,” Aniston says when talking about her experience combating the pregnancy rumors over the years. “And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.”

The Friends alum explains that the topic of pregnancy is “sensitive” to her.

“My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people’s,” she says. “I think it’s to each their own. Nobody’s right to judge someone else’s choices. No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It’s a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It’s sensitive to me.”

After years of media speculation, Aniston, who is married to Justin Theroux, is ready to put an end to this topic.

“Everybody likes to get into each other’s panty drawers,” she says. “Stay in your own backyard and let everybody live their lives.”

In addition, Aniston also spoke about her sadness for those having to grow up in times where people are consumed by social media.

“Because right now, women’s worth is being quantified by how they look and their Instagrams and likes,” she explains. “That’s all so self-created, so why are we trying to add to that? It’s hard enough to be a young woman, or man, growing up and trying to find your identity, rather than having a whole internet of people weighing in on it. It makes me sad for those kids.”

