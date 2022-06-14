Jennifer Aniston Rocks Vintage Monica Geller Dress From 'Friends'

✖

Jennifer Aniston's new haircut might not look like Rachel Green's, but she wore a dress her Friends character would recognize in a new photo over the weekend. Aniston raided the wardrobe of Courteney Cox's Monica Geller character for a vintage dress she wore when hairstylist Chris McMillan gave The Morning Show star a new look. Aniston has said in the past she enjoyed Monica's wardrobe a little more than Rachel's.

On Saturday, Aniston shared an Instagram Story post with two photos of Cox in a lace-trimmed dress as seen on Friends. "Does this dress look familiar? Still got it," Aniston wrote. She also tagged Cox and the Friends Instagram page.

McMillan later shared a photo of Aniston wearing the dress, taken right after Aniston's haircut. "Nothing better than a fresh summer cut for [Aniston]," McMillan wrote. "Jen leans into her natural texture by using her [LolaVie brand] glossing detangler (a little goes a long way). A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your hair natural for the summer." Cox showed her approval, writing "Cuties" in response to McMillan's post.

Back in May 2021, Aniston told PEOPLE she took the dress home and it remains one of her most cherished items from Friends. "I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore," Aniston said. "I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It's floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck, and little ruffle cap sleeves."

While Aniston loves looking back on her Friends days, she has a new job to do. She stars in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, which will return for a third season soon. She plays anchor Alex Levy, opposite Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson. Aniston told Variety she hopes Alex's future finally includes a serious love interest.

"I think it's time to see Alex find some love and some passion," Aniston said. "She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don't think she's ever really quite done." Alex also needs more friends, Aniston said. "We need her to go out and have a girls' night – and not well. Messy! I want to see her go to the supermarket and just walk around the world and get out of her ivory tower a little bit," Aniston said.

The Morning Show's first season touched on the #MeToo movement, while the coronavirus pandemic was central to Season 2. Aniston couldn't say what Season 3 will center on. "I can't say much," she said. "It's a great opportunity to be able to shine a light on areas that are very frustrating and a fear of where we're going as a society."