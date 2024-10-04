Jennifer Aniston Admits Which Wild Rumors About Herself Are True

In an unexpectedly candid appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston took center stage to address a myriad of outlandish rumors that have circulated about her over the years. The 55-year-old Friends alumna engaged in a playful game of truth-or-fiction with host Jimmy Kimmel, shedding light on some of the most bizarre stories that have graced tabloid covers.

The conversation kicked off with Kimmel presenting Aniston with a particularly eyebrow-raising tabloid cover suggesting a clandestine romance between the actress and former President Barack Obama. Aniston, displaying her trademark humor, quipped, "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid's going to make up a story, and then it's that." While flattering, Aniston swiftly debunked this rumor, clarifying that she has only met the former president once and adding, "I know Michelle [Obama] more than him."

Throughout her career, Aniston has been no stranger to romantic speculation, having been linked to various co-stars and celebrities. However, the Obama rumor seemed to take even her by surprise. "I was not mad at it," she joked.

As the interview progressed, Aniston surprised viewers by confirming several unexpected rumors. One such revelation was her experience with a salmon sperm facial, a treatment that left both the actress and the audience questioning its validity. "Don't I look like a salmon? Don't I have beautiful salmon skin?" Aniston jested before pondering aloud, "How do you get sperm out of a salmon? I mean, it was sort of unclear. I just took the woodman's word that that's what it was, and I was like, 'Sure...'"

The actress also confirmed her habit of traveling with jars of olives, a quirky detail that made her seem relatable. Furthermore, Aniston confirmed a rather impressive childhood accomplishment—having a piece of her artwork displayed at New York's Museum of Modern Art when she was just 11 years old. "It was a good one," she proudly stated, explaining that it was part of "an exhibit of art that was done by the children of the Waldorf School that I went to."

In a more somber turn, Aniston addressed a rumor about possessing a Ziploc bag containing her deceased therapist's ashes. With a mix of hesitation and humor, she admitted, "Can I plead the… it's a little true. Oh, I'm gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this. It's a long story."

Perhaps the most entertaining revelation came when Kimmel inquired about Aniston's family allegedly making her belly dance on Christmas Eve. The actress not only confirmed this rumor but expanded on it, sharing, "Anytime, not just Christmas Eve. The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner. Yes, they would say, 'Let's get up and watch.'" Aniston went on to express her empathy for children subjected to similar familial pressures, citing her own "inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my great aunts and uncles and grandmothers."

While Aniston was game to confirm several unexpected truths, she also took the opportunity to debunk other circulating rumors. She firmly denied having a black belt in jiujitsu or installing a $4,000 anti-aging water filter for her dogs, humorously adding that she wouldn't do so even if such a product existed.