'Friends' Actor Mike Hagerty Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Mike Hagerty reportedly died after having a reaction to an antibiotic, which led to him slipping into a coma. Hagerty was hospitalized after suffering an infection in one of his legs. The longtime character actor, whose credits include Friends and Shameless, died on May 5. He was 67.

Hagerty got an infection in April in one of his legs and recovered, a source close to the actor told TMZ. He still was not feeling completely well though. When he started filming the second season of his new show, Somebody Somewhere, his energy level was "still really low," so his doctor sent him to a hospital for a check-up. Unfortunately, his condition only deteriorated. He was given an antibiotic, but he had a "terrible" reaction. Hagerty suffered a seizure and went into a coma. His death was not COVID-19-related, as he tested negative.

Bridget Everett, who stars in Somebody Somewhere, announced Hagerty's death on Instagram on May 6. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," Everett wrote. "Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed."

Everett shared pictures of Hagerty on the set of Somebody Somewhere. "I loved Mike the instant I met him," Everett wrote in her second post. "He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."

Somebody Somewhere debuted on HBO in January and was renewed for a second season. The show is set in Kansas, where Everett plays Sam, a woman in her 40s hoping to find happiness. Hagerty played her father, farmer Ed Miller. The show's first season earned critical acclaim and it was quickly picked up for a second season.

Hagerty was born in Chicago on May 10, 1954, and began acting when he joined The Second City. He became a reliable character actor, with over 115 credits to his name. His best-known TV role was Mr. Teeger in five episodes of Friends. He also popped up in episodes of Seinfeld, The George Carlin Show, ER, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ally McBeal, Deadwood, Entourage, Medium, Glee, Community, Grey's Anatomy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Goldbergs, Marry Me, Shameless, and Star Trek: The Next Generation. His movies include Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, So I Married an Axe Murderer, Apache Junction, Space Truckers, and

Speed 2: Cruise Control.

After news of Hagerty's death spread, Hollywood stars offered their condolences to his family. "No. No. No. no. Oh, terrible loss, and k will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote in response to Everett's post. "Mike Hagerty had the best presence in real life and onscreen. A joy to work with him in The Near Future. He played an assassin who couldn't work his gun. Great man," Bob Odenkirk tweeted. "We lost one of our best in Mike Hagerty. Sending love to his family and all those that knew and loved him," Mark Duplass tweeted.