Jennifer Aniston Responds to Criticism Over Her Controversial Decision to Cut out Friends

After revealing in a new InStyle interview that she has cut out people in her life who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, Jennifer Aniston is doubling down on her stance after facing criticism from some fans on social media. In the new cover story for the monthly fashion magazine, the Friends actress revealed she has “lost a few people” in her weekly routine who either “refused or did not disclose” whether they had been vaccinated.

On Thursday, she further elaborated why she personally chose to make such a decision considering the Delta variant, which is said to be “different” amid vaccinations per the CBC and can still be transmitted by fully vaccinated individuals. Taking to the post shared by Oprah Daily on Instagram that kicked off the fiery debate among social media users, Aniston, for the most part, received a lot of encouragement for the move but also a few comments that were seemingly uninformed about the spread of the coronavirus, which has thus far killed 4.7 million people around the world since last year, according to John Hopkins University.

(Photo: Jennifer Aniston / @jenniferaniston)

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Aniston replied to one fan who appeared to be confused by the decision, asking, “But if she’s vaccinated, she’s protected, correct? Why be worried about an unvaxxed around her?” The 52-year-old actress replied, “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick, but I will not be admitted to a hospital or die.”

Aniston continued that she can also still “give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine,” not to mention “whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition).” Adding that she will not put their lives at risk, Aniston adds that is why she worries. “We have to care about more than just ourselves here,” she wrote.

Following her explanation, Aniston shared a snapshot from Molly Jong-Fast, who shared a cross-stitch that read, “What doesn’t kill you, mutates and tries again.” According to CNN, the Delta variant has contributed to the United States’ latest surge of COVID-19 cases, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky sharing if more Americans don’t get vaccinated nor wear a mask when out, the country could be seeing “several hundred thousand cases a day,” similar to the winter surge.

Aniston first admitted to reducing her inner circle after an interview with InStyle, where she noted how there’s “still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts” further calling it a “real shame.” She added: “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”