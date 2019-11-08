Jennifer Aniston Puts Her Baby Blues on Full Display in First Makeup Free Selfie

Since joining Instagram last month, Jennifer Aniston has been providing fans with plenty of content, from photos with famous friends to the classic selfie, which Aniston debuted on Friday, Nov. 8.

The actress shared a snap of herself sitting in a car, her hair slicked back and blue eyes wide as she held a mug featuring the logo of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The second slide of Aniston’s post was a clip from the show in which Reese Witherspoon‘s character appears to freeze on television as Aniston’s character looks on.

“Mugshot,” Aniston cracked in the caption of her selfie before plugging the series, a new episode of which arrives on the streaming platform today.

Aniston shared another post featuring Witherspoon in late October, uploading a clip from Friends that saw Witherspoon guest star on the show as the younger sister of Aniston’s Rachel Green.

“This is about you being a brat,” Aniston angrily tells Witherspoon in the clip. “Wanting what you can’t have.”

“Can’t have? Excuse me,” Witherspoon responds. “The only thing I can’t have is dairy!”

“My pain in the ass little burst of sunshine sister and I are working together again. But this time, we’ll be much kinder to one another,” Aniston wrote in her caption before joking, “(Hmm, then again, we’ll just have to wait and see about that…).”

When Aniston joined Instagram, she racked up one million followers in a mere five hours and 16 minutes, beating the record previously set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She now has 18.8 million followers, just under Witherspoon’s 20.2 milion.

“I’m just so happy she’s there. It’s great,” Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight of Aniston’s arrival on the platform. “She DMed me the other day, and I’m like, ‘Is this you?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s me!’”

“Am I not supposed to do this?” Aniston asked.

“I was just excited!” Witherspoon said.

Aniston’s very first post was another Friends moment, though this one wasn’t a throwback.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” she captioned a snap of herself and Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

