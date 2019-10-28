Jennifer Aniston Posts Photo of Her Kissing Ellen DeGeneres on the Lips on ‘The Ellen Show’

Jennifer Aniston is now the second person for Ellen DeGeneres to kiss on her eponymous daytime talk show this month. In a preview for Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 61-year-old host revealed that she shared a kiss with Aniston, 50. The Friends star also shared a photo of the two locking lips, captioning it with a shrugging woman emoji.

During the episode, Aniston asked DeGeneres about her recent kiss with Howard Stern, which happened during her Oct. 14 episode. The Sirius XM radio host initiated the kiss as a way to overshadow the headlines DeGeneres was making after hanging out with former president George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Curious about the peck on the lips, Aniston asked DeGeneres, who has been married to Portia de Rossi for 11 years, all about it.

Find out how this happened. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Y4DwWJXBPE — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 27, 2019

“How was it? Did you enjoy it? Were you nervous? Did you kinda get into it at all? Or was it just like…” the Morning Show star asked.

“Is this something that’s gonna turn you on? Why is this so important to you?” DeGeneres cracked, to which Aniston joked back, “Not when we’re with so many people.”

She then asked the comedian when was the last time she had kissed a man. “Why is everyone so shocked?” DeGeneres said. “I kiss guys, like, that. I don’t make out with guys, but I kiss guys on the lips.”

“When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?” DeGeneres added.

After a brief pause, Aniston said she doesn’t kiss women on the lips — to which DeGeneres scooted over for a kiss. Laughing, Aniston rearranged her hair, leaned in and planted a friendly peck on DeGeneres’ lips.

“That’s what they wanted to see,” DeGeneres said of the cheering audience. “They’ve been wanting that for years.”

“That’s the last time I kissed a girl,” Aniston said, adding a compliment for DeGeneres: “You have such soft lips.”

“So do you, that’s why I do what I do,” DeGeneres joked back.

Aniston has recently been promoting her and Reese Witherspoon‘s new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. On Monday morning, the duo took over the anchor desk on Good Morning America to show off their prowess.

In a clip, they introduced themselves before delivering some of the day’s headlines, including stories about Queen Elizabeth II and the late singer Prince. They also welcomed GMA anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. “We can retire, right? We’ll take the rest of the morning off, you guys take it away!” Stephanapoulos joked.

The Morning Show follows Alex Levy (Aniston), who co-hosts the fictional Morning Show with Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), who is fired amid a sexual harassment scandal. Alex must fight to retain her job as she begins a rivalry with Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), an aspiring journalist.

The Morning Show arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 1 when the streaming service launches.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty