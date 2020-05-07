Jennifer Aniston Posts NSFW Message for Coronavirus Amid Quarantine

✖

Jennifer Aniston is officially over the coronavirus pandemic. The actress shared her unfiltered thoughts on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Instagram Thursday, bidding it a hopeful farewell and good riddance. Sharing one of the more famous paparazzi photos of her over the years, in which she is seen flipping off the photographer, Aniston wrote, "Dear Covid...⁣You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE!"

Aniston's message was well-received by her followers, including Oprah Winfrey's magazine, which commented, "Nothing but respect for our President Jennifer Aniston." Another user referenced Aniston's character on Friends, Rachel Green, writing, "Maybe people and CoronaVirus can just be on a break?"

Aniston will be reprising her iconic sitcom role alongside co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer for the upcoming Friends reunion, expected to premiere on HBO Max after its May launch. The series was originally scheduled to debut alongside the new streaming service, but had production delayed due to the coronavirus, leaving the premiere date in limbo.

While the reunion had been teased for months, it was officially announced in February alongside the news that HBO Max would also be streaming all 236 episodes of the original series after it left Netflix last year. At the time, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly joked that "you could call this the one where they all got back together."

"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation," Reilly continued. "It taps into an era when friends -- and audiences -- gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

Cox opened up about what the reunion will mean for its original stars on Kevin Nealon's Hiking with Kevin web series back in February. "So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she said at the time. "We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."